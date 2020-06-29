Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ODX stock opened at GBX 49.20 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and a P/E ratio of -164.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.93. Omega Diagnostics Group has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16).

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

