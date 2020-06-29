Costain Group (LON:COST) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday.

COST opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.30. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.13 ($2.76).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

