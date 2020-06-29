Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Monday. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.13 ($2.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

