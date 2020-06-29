FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KRM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. KRM22 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

In related news, insider Kim Suter purchased 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.80 ($6,363.50).

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

