easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 746 ($9.49) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021.30 ($13.00).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 651.60 ($8.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 684.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 999.81.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
