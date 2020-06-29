Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.68) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.89). The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 432.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Latest News

