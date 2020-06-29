Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) target price (up from GBX 950 ($12.09)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 991.43 ($12.62).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,051.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.77. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.45).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

