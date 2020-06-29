FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

