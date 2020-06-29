Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.35) to GBX 314 ($4.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 241 ($3.07) price objective (down from GBX 379 ($4.82)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345.67 ($4.40).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.71. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($8.93).

In other news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £15,150 ($19,282.17). Also, insider Guy Berruyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($79,865.09). Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,103 shares of company stock worth $7,820,128.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

