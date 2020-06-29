Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCL. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Monday. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.