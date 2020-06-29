Calisen (LON:CLSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Calisen (LON:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calisen from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Calisen in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Calisen stock opened at GBX 181.70 ($2.31) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.19. Calisen has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.95 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

