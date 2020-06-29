Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 459.13 ($5.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.