Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 459.13 ($5.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture Price Target to $222.00
Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture Price Target to $222.00
Accenture Price Target Raised to $245.00
Accenture Price Target Raised to $245.00
Unilever Price Target Increased to GBX 4,370 by Analysts at Barclays
Unilever Price Target Increased to GBX 4,370 by Analysts at Barclays
Staffline Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Staffline Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems
J Sainsbury Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
J Sainsbury Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report