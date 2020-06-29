Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,109.50 ($39.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,111.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,122.92. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

