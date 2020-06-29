Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

