Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.89).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.98. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.35).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($381.83).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger (LON:GRI)

