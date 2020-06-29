Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) versus Nikola (NYSE:NKLA) Critical Comparison

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Miller Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Miller Industries and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nikola has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.50% 14.22% 8.79% Nikola N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.39 $39.11 million N/A N/A Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.