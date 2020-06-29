Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) vs. Astea International (NYSE:ATEA) Critical Contrast

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veeva Systems and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 26.26% 16.28% 12.48% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 7 15 0 2.68 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus price target of $202.05, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Astea International.

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and Astea International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 31.76 $301.12 million $1.62 145.02 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Astea International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

