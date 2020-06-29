Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.63 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.