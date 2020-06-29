SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.