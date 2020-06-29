Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $9,527,436.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

