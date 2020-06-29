Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

