Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.