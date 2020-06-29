American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

