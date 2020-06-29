City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.19 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

