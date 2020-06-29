Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,523.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,125.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 531,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

