United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,864 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

