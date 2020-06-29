COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 51 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.75). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

