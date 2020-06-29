COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 51 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 404.33% and a negative return on equity of 334.65%. Research analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 2.79% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

