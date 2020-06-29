VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VSE an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.83.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.