VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VSE an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get VSE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VSE by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VSE by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.83.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.