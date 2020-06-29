Zacks: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VSE an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

VSE stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. VSE has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.42 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 23,257.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,572 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 30.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

