Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 39 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Finjan in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Finjan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $48,332.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finjan stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 593,978 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 5.86% of Finjan worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

