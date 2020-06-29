Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

