Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). First Solar posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,807,278. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 39.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

