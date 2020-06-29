Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

