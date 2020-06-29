Analysts Anticipate Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
