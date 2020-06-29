Zacks: Analysts Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,631 shares of company stock worth $322,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

