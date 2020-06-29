Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.08. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: Miller Industries versus Nikola
Critical Comparison: Miller Industries versus Nikola
Miller Industries versus Nikola Critical Comparison
Miller Industries versus Nikola Critical Comparison
Contrasting Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare
Contrasting Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare
Critical Analysis: Akerna versus GTY Technology
Critical Analysis: Akerna versus GTY Technology
Critical Analysis: Akerna versus GTY Technology
Critical Analysis: Akerna versus GTY Technology
Wolford & SYSMEX CORP/ADR Head-To-Head Review
Wolford & SYSMEX CORP/ADR Head-To-Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report