Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.21) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 39 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FNJN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Finjan in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FNJN stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Finjan has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $48,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finjan stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 593,978 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 5.86% of Finjan worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

