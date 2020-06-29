Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 13.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

