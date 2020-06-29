Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €64.10 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €64.10 ($72.02) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.11 ($76.53).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €59.65 ($67.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €63.40 and a 200 day moving average of €64.55. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a 12 month high of €78.65 ($88.37).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

