Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

MCS opened at $12.35 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

