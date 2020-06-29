Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

