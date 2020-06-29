Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 78.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Green Dot by 220.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

