GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 3 0 2.00 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors 1375 4234 8498 390 2.55

GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 114.04%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.85%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million -$72.96 million -2.89 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 3.44

GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR competitors beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.