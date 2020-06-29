Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $184.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.90 million and the lowest is $182.32 million. Redfin posted sales of $197.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $842.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,549 shares of company stock worth $2,396,724. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

