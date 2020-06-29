Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from $34.50 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PARXF opened at $11.54 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

