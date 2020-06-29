PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POFCY. ValuEngine upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.11 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.