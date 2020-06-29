RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.22. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

