Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) in the last few weeks:

  • 6/27/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/26/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
  • 6/16/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/11/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/30/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
  • 5/29/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00.
  • 5/27/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/25/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/25/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/19/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/19/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 5/18/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/12/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/11/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/8/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/8/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/6/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
  • 5/5/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
  • 5/4/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $90,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,225 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

