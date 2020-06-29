Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Review

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nantkwest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Nantkwest and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -112,350.85% -51.94% -43.75% Dyadic International -523.65% -22.87% -22.05%

Risk and Volatility

Nantkwest has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nantkwest and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $40,000.00 24,504.36 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -14.21 Dyadic International $1.68 million 161.22 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -31.81

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Nantkwest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.